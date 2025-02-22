Agricultural Success Story: How Nasir Uddin Transformed His Life through Indian Jujube Cultivation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2025: In a remarkable tale of determination and self-confidence, Nasir Uddin, a young farmer from Tripura’s Bitrakul Kala Gangerpar village in Kadamtala block under North district has transformed his life through sheer hard work and an unwavering belief in himself. His inspiring journey from uncertainty to success in agriculture stands as a testament to the saying, “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

Nasir’s academic journey came to a halt after secondary school due to a lack of focus, leaving him uncertain about his future. However, a turning point came when he stumbled upon social media posts about kul (Indian jujube) cultivation. The idea sparked a newfound ambition in him, and he resolved to venture into agriculture.

With a clear vision, in March 2019, Nasir invested in 200 kul saplings from Kolkata and planted them on one kani (0.4 acre) of land. His efforts bore fruit within a year, and on January 1, 2020, he harvested his first produce. The returns were beyond expectations—he earned an impressive Rs 6 lakh in the first year alone.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges, Nasir remained undeterred. Determined to expand, he acquired 800 more saplings and extended his cultivation to five kani (about 2 acres). This expansion increased his total number of trees to 1,000. His perseverance paid off, and today, his annual earnings range between Rs 8 to 9 lakh.

Nasir has built a successful direct-to-consumer model, selling his kul from his home at Rs 100 per kg. Each of his trees yields between 30-40 kg of fruit per year. The success of his farm has spread far and wide, attracting 50-60 buyers daily. So far, he has sold approximately 120 quintals of kul, a remarkable feat for a self-made farmer.

Recognizing his achievements, the Agriculture Department extended support in 2020 with a grant of Rs 10,000 and an additional Rs 18,000 for farm maintenance. The government has also provided irrigation pipes to facilitate better water management.

Beyond kul cultivation, Nasir has diversified his farm to include four varieties of kul, seasonal fruits, mangoes, and dragon fruit, further increasing his agricultural footprint.

Nasir’s journey has not only changed his own life but also inspired others. He actively mentors aspiring farmers, selling kul saplings at Rs 100 each and guiding new entrepreneurs in the field. So far, he has helped establish five new farms and encouraged 15 young individuals to take up kul cultivation.

Today, Nasir lives a prosperous life with his family and advocates for self-reliance among the youth. “Instead of chasing government jobs, young people should embrace farming and become self-sufficient,” he advises. His story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring farmers, proving that with determination and hard work, success is inevitable.