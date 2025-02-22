Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates Reliance’s New Campa Bottling Plant In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 22: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new bottling plant for Reliance Consumer Products Limited’s (RCPL) Campa beverages in Guwahati on Saturday. The facility, which spans over 6 lakh square feet, marks a significant step in strengthening the Campa brand’s presence in Northeast India.

The plant has an initial production capacity of over 10 crore liters for carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and nearly 18 crore liters for packaged drinking water, catering to the growing demand in the region. Dr. Sarma praised Campa for offering quality beverages at affordable prices and expressed confidence that the plant would provide significant employment opportunities and contribute to Assam’s industrial growth.

The state-of-the-art facility was developed in partnership with Jericho, a local business. It features advanced bottling technology, including a 600 BPM carbonated soft drink line and a 583 BPM water production line. The plant will manufacture a wide range of beverages, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, Power Up, and packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water brands.

Ketan Mody, COO of RCPL, highlighted the plant’s role in driving local economic development, while Jericho’s Founder Ashis Agarwal emphasized the commitment to establishing Assam as a premier manufacturing hub.

The Guwahati plant is expected to primarily serve Assam, Northeast India, and North Bengal, with the potential to expand to other markets based on demand.