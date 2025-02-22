‘Kisan Samman Samaroh’ on February 24: Over Rs 50.86 Crore to Benefit 2.54 lakh Tripura farmers, Says Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 19th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme disbursing over Rs 22,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.70 crore farmers across the country. The event titled ‘Kisan Samman Samaroh,’ will take place in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on February 24, marking another milestone in the government’s continued support for farmers.

Tripura’s Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath while speaking to reporters at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday evening revealed that a total of Rs 50.86 crore from this installment would be transferred to over 2.54 lakh farmers in the state.

“Farmers are the backbone of our nation, teachers are the brain, and students are the carriers of our future. Prime Minister Modi has been making relentless efforts to double farmers’ income. Despite limited agricultural land in our state, we are working in the same direction to ensure agricultural prosperity,” Nath stated.

Providing a comprehensive overview of the state’s agricultural landscape, the minister noted that out of Tripura’s total 60.62 lakh kanis of land, 29 lakh kanis are utilized for agriculture. Paddy cultivation spans 15 lakh kanis, with South Tripura, Gomati, and Sepahijala districts leading in surplus paddy production, followed by Dhalai and Khowai districts.

Nath highlighted that under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government has so far disbursed Rs 791.75 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 2,77,970 farmers in Tripura across 18 installments. The upcoming 19th installment will further add Rs 50.86 crore to this, benefiting more than 2.54 lakh farmers in the state, with North Tripura district receiving the highest share.

On February 24, Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury will attend a state-level program at the Agricultural Research Station, AD Nagar in Agartala city to mark the occasion.

“All district headquarters and agricultural sub-divisional offices will join Prime Minister Modi’s event virtually. Additionally, Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the state will organize exhibitions for two to three days, showcasing the advancements in agriculture over the past six and a half years,” Nath informed.

The minister also shared insights into agricultural credit disbursement and paddy procurement in the state. “Since 2018-19, Rs 2,142.58 crore worth of loans have been provided to 3,81,685 farmers, with Rs 36,000 being the minimum loan amount issued,” he stated.

Further, he revealed that 2,25,365 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy have been procured from 1,17,108 farmers since 2018-19, amounting to Rs 446.15 crore. Due to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) set by the central government, farmers in Tripura received an additional Rs 112 crore compared to regular market prices. This year alone, 16,785 farmers sold their paddy under the procurement scheme.

Nath also emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, stating that 1,88,342 farmers in Tripura have received soil health cards, aiding in improved crop yield and soil management.

The press conference was attended by Agriculture Secretary Apurba Roy, who echoed the government’s focus on farmer welfare and technological advancements in agriculture.