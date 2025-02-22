Manipur: Arms, Ammunition Voluntarily Surrendered In Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

In a significant breakthrough toward restoring peace and security, local authorities reported a major development following the Governor of Manipur’s call for the surrender of weapons. In a coordinated operation, the District Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF joined forces with proactive community members—referred to as #kukizo—to secure the voluntary surrender of several looted and illegal arms and ammunition.

The surrendered cache comprises one M-16 Rifle, one 7.62 mm SLR, two AK Rifles, three INSAS Rifles, two M-79 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launchers, a 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one 51 mm Mortar, three .303 Rifles, and one Single Barrel Rifle. Additionally, 64 Gelatine Sticks, 10 rounds of 60 mm Pumpi (improvised mortar) ammunition, 17 rounds of AK ammunition, 40 rounds of 5.56 mm rifle ammunition, and three rounds of 9 mm calibre ammunition were handed over to security forces.

Officials have hailed this event as a crucial first step toward de-weaponizing society and paving the way for the resumption of normal activities. Authorities are now urging the public to cooperate by surrendering any remaining illegal weapons to help cement lasting peace in the region. For further assistance or information regarding the surrender process, citizens are encouraged to contact their nearest police station or security force unit.