Manipur: Authorities Recover Extensive Arsenal In Surrender Drive Following Governor’s Appeal

NET Web Desk

In response to an appeal by the Hon’ble Governor on 20 February 2025 urging the public to surrender illegal arms and ammunition, several individuals handed over a significant cache of weapons and related items to authorities at multiple locations.

At SP-Kakching in Kakching District, the following items were surrendered include one .303 rifle with magazine, thirteen rounds of .303 ammunition, four bulletproof vests, five bulletproof plates and four helmets.

At OC G. Saparmeina Police Station in Kangpokpi District, one looted tear gas gun was handed over. Additionally, security forces received an extensive cache from the Kakching OC (recovered from the Kakching Wairi area) that include one 5.56 mm INSAS rifle and 1 5.6 mm caliber rifle, one 12 Bore rifle and 1 12 Bore short gun, one 9 mm pistol, 1 air pistol, and one .303 rifle, four single-barrel 12 Bore rifles,one 12 Bore water cannon, one 36-hand grenade, 27 rounds of 9mm live rounds, 92 rounds of 7.62 mm AK-47 live rounds, 40 rounds of 7.62 mm CTN, 45 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live rounds, 13 rounds of INSAS live rounds (20 KF small live rounds), 65 rounds of .303 live rounds, and 30 12 Bore live cartridges.

Two 5.56 INSAS empty magazines, one .303 empty magazine, one 9mm pistol magazine (Made in China), two .303 rifle telescope sights, one small bipod, three 9mm FCCs, five .303 bore FCCs, four 7.62 mm CTN FCCs, two 7.62 mm AK FCCs, four 5.56 mm INSAS FCCs, and two tear smoke shells, thirteen small Motorola sets, nine Motorola charging adapters, one bayonet, 28 bulletproof jackets, 38 bulletproof plates, one helmet, and Indian currency totaling ₹2,50,000 were also recovered.

Authorities are currently verifying the surrendered items as investigations continue.