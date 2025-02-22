Manipur: Flight Cancellation Strands Students At Imphal Airport

NET Web Desk

Tension flared at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, this morning after a flight to Guwahati was abruptly cancelled, leaving several students stranded. The students, scheduled to appear for the Central Agricultural University (CAU) examination in Guwahati tomorrow, were caught off guard with no prior notice.

With highways blocked and no alternative travel options, panic has set in among the candidates. Flight tracking service FlightAware reported over 500 cancellations today, though the reasons remain unclear.

The affected students are urging airline authorities to arrange alternative travel to ensure they reach their exam center on time.