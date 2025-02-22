Manipur: Intensified NCD Screening Campaign Launched In Chandel

NET Web Desk

As part of the nationwide Intensified Special Non-Communicable Diseases

(NCD) Screening Campaign, which runs from February 21 to March 31, 2025, the NP-NCD Cell, Chandel has launched a district-level initiative at District Hospital Chandel on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Dr. L. Deben Singh, District Nodal Officer for NP-NCD Chandel, stated that the campaign aims for 100% screening of individuals aged 30 and above for prevalent Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as Diabetes, Hypertension, and three common cancers—Oral, Breast, and Cervical.

The special screening drive will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs), Primary Health Centers (PHCs), and District Hospital Chandel under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). ASHA workers and ANM/CHO staff will be responsible for screening the 30+ population for Hypertension and Diabetes.

Authorities have urged the public to take advantage of this opportunity and register for free Diabetes and Hypertension medication during the campaign.