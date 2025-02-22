Manipur Police Arrest Eight Militants In Multiple Operations

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested two active members of the G5 Organization from Achanbigei Maning Leikai near the community hall under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East District.

The suspects, identified as Ningthoujam Yamba Singh (43) and Usham Netaji Singh (35), were involved in extorting money from trucks carrying sand in the Sekmai, Irilbung, Koirengei, and Patsoi areas and in the recent key snatching from sand trucks at Sekmai. Authorities recovered from them one four-wheeler, three mobile handsets, two wallets containing ₹4,230, one driving license, one Aadhaar card, and one grey side bag.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested six cadres of the KCP (Ibungo Ngangom) from Koutruk Makha Leikai Church under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West District.

The arrested individuals were identified as Shirimayum Suraj Sharma alias Lion (24) from Khongman Zone-I, Mutum Leishemba alias Pari (25) from Lamdeng Khunou, Ningthoukhongjam Khedasana alias Naoba (29) from Lamshang Thongmaning, Senjam Yaiphaba alias Malan (19) from Touthong Khunou Lamsang, Laishram Leishemba alias Malem (26) from Phumlou Mamang Leikai, and Laishram Kenedy alias Thouna (32) from Lamdeng Makha Leikai. Investigations are underway in both cases.