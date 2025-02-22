Massive Drug Bust in Tripura: Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Over 2,280 kg Marijuana Worth ₹10.29 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2025: Tripura’s narcotics smuggling networks suffered a major setback as Security Forces and sister agencies intensified operations against illicit activities in the region. In a significant crackdown, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department, seized a staggering 2,286.9 kg of marijuana from the Bejoynagar area in West Tripura district on February 22, 2025.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team executed the operation with precision, dealing a severe blow to drug trafficking networks. The seized contraband, estimated to be worth ₹10.29 crore in the international market, marks one of the biggest drug busts in recent times. The operation also led to the apprehension of two individuals, who were handed over to the authorities for further legal proceedings.

The successful interdiction aligns with the “Nasha Mukt Tripura” mission led by the state Chief Minister, reinforcing efforts to combat illegal activities along border areas. Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Customs Department, remains steadfast in its commitment to curbing drug trafficking and ensuring national security. “Our forces are vigilant and will continue to disrupt smuggling networks operating in the Northeast,” an Assam Rifles official stated.