Mizoram Governor Visits Kolasib, Discusses Development And Security Concerns

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 22: Mizoram Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), arrived in Kolasib town on Saturday for his first official visit to the district. He held an important meeting with department heads, Vice Chancellors (VCs), and NGOs at the District Commissioner’s (DC) Conference Hall.

During the meeting, Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh described Kolasib as the “lifeline of the state” due to its strategic location. He expressed concern over the district’s road connectivity and urged National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials to speed up construction efforts. The Governor assured ongoing support and monitoring to resolve these challenges.

On the topic of law enforcement, the Governor commended the efforts of local agencies in combating drug trafficking and related issues.

He also addressed the rising concerns of drug abuse among the youth, calling for a united approach to tackle this growing problem.

The Governor stressed the significance of effective implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, which aim to enhance livelihoods. He suggested that officials set up a dedicated dashboard to track the progress of these schemes and ensure their effective execution.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for improved agricultural practices and better marketing strategies, with a focus on addressing the challenges of jhum cultivation.

The Governor’s visit was marked by a ceremonial guard of honor upon his arrival at the Kolasib helipad, where he was received by District Commissioner Pu Robert Lalhmangaiha.

The meeting was chaired by Pu Lalhmangaiha, who provided a presentation on the district’s profile, while Superintendent of Police Pu David H. Lalthangliana discussed the security situation in the area.