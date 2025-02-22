Nagaland Launches Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme For Persons With Disabilities

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 22: The Department of Health & Family Welfare (DH&FW) in Nagaland has launched the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme to provide healthcare coverage for individuals with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities.

The scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and administered by the National Trust, offers up to Rs. 1 lakh annually for hospitalization, therapy, corrective surgeries, and alternative treatments.

To benefit from the scheme, eligible individuals must register with the National Trust. Required documents for registration include a disability certificate with UDID card or UDID enrollment number, PWD certificate, address proof, income certificate (for Above Poverty Line), and payment proof for the enrolment fee. Registration must be processed through any Registered Organization (RO) affiliated with the National Trust.

In Nagaland, the following organizations are authorized to assist with registration:

1. Care and Support Society

2. Cherry Blossoms Society

3. Jo Foundation