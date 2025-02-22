Sikkim’s Padma Shri Awardee Tularam Upreti Passes Away At 100

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Feb 22: Padma Shri Tularam Upreti, a leading figure in organic farming, passed away at the age of 100. His contributions to sustainable agriculture played a crucial role in Sikkim’s development towards self-reliance and environmental sustainability.

Upreti, father of former Minister K.N. Upreti, was widely respected for his dedication to traditional farming practices, earning national recognition for his work.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, offering prayers for Upreti’s soul to rest in peace.