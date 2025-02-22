Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim’s Padma Shri Awardee Tularam Upreti Passes Away At 100

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Feb 22: Padma Shri Tularam Upreti, a leading figure in organic farming, passed away at the age of 100. His contributions to sustainable agriculture played a crucial role in Sikkim’s development towards self-reliance and environmental sustainability.

Upreti, father of former Minister K.N. Upreti, was widely respected for his dedication to traditional farming practices, earning national recognition for his work.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family, offering prayers for Upreti’s soul to rest in peace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News