Tripura: HDFC Bank Official Arrested & Police Constable Closed for Alleged Fraud in Udaipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2025: Tripura police arrested the assistant branch manager of HDFC Bank’s Udaipur branch Abhishek Sarkar on charges of embezzling money from depositors’ accounts. The arrest follows multiple complaints of bank fraud, with four separate cases filed against him and others at RK Pur police station.

Confirming the arrest, SDPO Udaipur Nirman Das stated, “We have received several complaints regarding fraudulent transactions at a specific bank. In nearly all cases, Abhisek Sarkar was identified as the prime accused. Following a search operation, we apprehended him from the Badharghat area just before he was set to leave Tripura.”

Meanwhile, a police constable, Jayanta Saha, has been removed from duty for his alleged unauthorized involvement in the case. Sources suggest that Saha was complicit in the fraud and had close ties with Sarkar. Investigations revealed that Saha’s wife, Priyanka Paul, was a business partner of the arrested banker. The two had jointly set up a medical store in Udaipur, strengthening their association over time.

Sarkar, however, has denied any wrongdoing. “As an assistant branch manager, I had no authority to execute transactions from depositors’ accounts. My responsibilities were different, and I am shocked that my name has been linked to this case,” he told reporters. He admitted to partnering with Priyanka Paul for the medical store but declined to comment further on any other connections.

Despite persistent inquiries, SDPO Das refrained from disclosing any details regarding the alleged involvement of the police constable in the scam. Investigations are ongoing.