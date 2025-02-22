Tripura Starts Using AI To Identify Tax Evaders, Says CM Manik Saha

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Feb 22: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Saturday that the state government has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify tax evaders and will take legal action against those involved.

While speaking at the GST ‘Jaagrookta Abhiyan’ at Prajna Bhavan, Saha highlighted the importance of tax revenue in driving the state’s development. He shared that in the 2024-25 financial year, the state’s budget stands at Rs 27,800 crore, with Rs 3,700 crore generated from its own revenue.

However, after covering non-plan expenditures like salaries, pensions, and loan interests, only Rs 10,000 crore remains for other expenses.

Additionally, 25 percent of the revenue is allocated to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and 10 percent to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Saha emphasized that boosting tax collection is critical for the state’s progress. “More tax collection will lead to more development,” he said, stressing that the government is committed to enhancing infrastructure through better tax management.

He also addressed the issue of tax evasion, including fraudulent input tax credits and misuse of the GST Analytics & Intelligence Network (GAIN), revealing that AI has been introduced to strengthen the system.

The chief minister urged citizens to pay GST, describing them as “partners” in the state’s growth. He warned that those who continue evading taxes will face legal consequences as the system becomes more robust.

Saha concluded by stating that the integration of AI-based tools will help the state’s tax department identify and take action against tax evasion more effectively.