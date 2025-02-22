Tripura Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Tinku Roy Urges Self-Reliance Among Students at ‘Chintan Diwas’ Program

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2025: Emphasizing the need for self-reliance among the youth, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy urged students to embrace a mindset of independence and collective progress. Addressing the state-level ‘Chintan Diwas’ program held at the Raima Swimming Pool premises in Badarghat on Saturday morning, the Minister highlighted the significance of participation and social responsibility.

“Through this program, we take a resolution to walk together with everyone,” said Roy, underlining the importance of inclusivity in developmental activities. He stressed that eradicating social evils such as child marriage and drug addiction should be the prime focus for the younger generation. “The youth must take a stand against these issues to build a stronger and more progressive society,” he added.

Highlighting Tripura’s achievements in sports, the Minister pointed out that the state has garnered several medals in school-level sports over the past two years. “A small state like Tripura has proved its mettle. Our abundant resources must be utilized effectively to ensure further progress,” he remarked.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Manika Das Dutta, who presided over the event, reiterated the vital role of sports in education. “Sports are no longer just an extracurricular activity; they are an integral part of holistic learning,” she stated. She also praised the Scouts and Guides for their contributions to society, saying, “Their active participation in various welfare activities is commendable. They are a force for social good.” Encouraging voluntary service, she urged citizens to engage in blood donation, describing it as “a noble act that can save lives.”

Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the role of Scouts and Guides in state welfare initiatives. “They assist the government in multiple ways, and their involvement in curbing child marriage and drug abuse can be instrumental,” he observed.

DIG of the State Police, Prabir Majumdar, stressed the need for Scouts and Guides to be ever-prepared for crisis situations. “Rescue operations during natural disasters and emergencies are a crucial responsibility of Scouts and Guides. Their training equips them to handle challenges with resilience,” he stated, urging them to maintain readiness at all times.

In his welcome speech, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports, S. B. Nath, announced plans to establish more units of Scouts and Guides in schools across the state. “Just like the NSS and NCC, the Scouts and Guides movement will be expanded significantly,” he affirmed, expressing optimism about its growing influence.

The program also recognized individuals who had excelled in the Republic Day parade across various parts of the state. A blood donation camp was organized as part of the event, inaugurated by Sports Minister Tinku Roy. The occasion was also graced by Dr. Bharati Nigam, Deputy Director, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Dr. Suryakanta Pal, HPD, Khelo India State Centre of Excellence.

With strong calls for self-reliance, social responsibility, and community service, the Chintan Diwas program reinforced the significance of youth engagement in building a progressive and empowered Tripura.