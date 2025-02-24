11 Firearms Surrender In Manipur

NET Web Desk

At least eleven firearms were voluntarily surrendered by the public in Thoubal and Imphal East districts, police said on Sunday.

In Thoubal district, seven firearms were handed over at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, including one SMG Carbine with a magazine, one tear gas gun, two sniper rifles, one double-barrel gun, one single-barrel gun, and a .38 mm pistol. Additionally, two 2-inch mortar shells, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), seven hand grenades, and other explosive materials were surrendered, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Imphal East, three firearms were submitted to the SP office under Porompat police station. These included an AK-56 rifle with a magazine, one MAS series bolt-action sniper rifle with a magazine, and a .303 rifle with a magazine. Two hand grenades and 44 rounds of ammunition were also surrendered.

Furthermore, one 9mm Carbine A1 was handed over to Imphal police station on Saturday.

Separately, security forces conducting search operations in Langza, Churachandpur district, recovered one .303 rifle with a magazine, three country-made single-barrel firearms, a high-trajectory modified 81 mm mortar (Pumpi), three IEDs, multiple rounds of ammunition, and three improvised bombs.

Authorities have lauded the voluntary surrender of weapons and continue efforts to enhance security in the region.