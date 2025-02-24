Arunachal’s Chum Darang Likely To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

NET Web Desk

Chum Darang, a popular reality TV star from Arunachal Pradesh, is reportedly being considered for the upcoming 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. After gaining widespread recognition as a finalist on Bigg Boss 18, Chum became a fan favorite due to her strong personality and strategic gameplay. Sources suggest that she has been approached to join the high-octane reality show, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Should Chum take on the challenge, it will be intriguing to see how she handles the physically demanding stunts and extreme tasks that define Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her time on Bigg Boss already exposed her to the pressures of reality television, but this show will test her resilience in entirely different ways.

Adding further excitement is the fact that Chum’s rumored boyfriend, Karanveer Mehra, emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. This has led fans to speculate whether Chum will follow in his footsteps and attempt to claim the title herself, especially given her competitive nature and determination shown on Bigg Boss.

In addition to her reality TV fame, Chum has ventured into Bollywood with roles in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaal Do. Her potential participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is certainly stirring up anticipation among her fans.

Other celebrities reportedly in talks for the season include TV actors Krushal Ahuja, Digvijay Rathi, and Avinash Mishra, alongside popular figures like Gulki Joshi, Siddharth Nigam, and social media influencer Elvish Yadav. This diverse lineup of contestants promises to make Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 one of the most exciting seasons yet.

As the premiere date draws near, fans are eagerly awaiting the new season’s mix of action, drama, and unforgettable stunts.