NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a review of the final preparations for the Investment & Infrastructure Summit – Advantage Assam 2.0 at the College of Veterinary Science Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

With the summit scheduled to commence soon, CM Sarma inspected key venues, including pavilions and exhibition sites, and provided instructions to officials to ensure smooth and successful proceedings of the event.