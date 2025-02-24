Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Denies ISI Links, Slams BJP For Spreading Misinformation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 24: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has vehemently denied allegations of having links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, labeling them as baseless and part of a deliberate misinformation campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to the charges, Gogoi accused the ruling party of using lies and misinformation to mislead the public, stating, “Lies and spreading misinformation are two crutches of the BJP. It is the BJP’s work to spread lies and misinformation. Our work is to make sure the truth reaches the people.”

The controversy emerged amid growing political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections, with Gogoi asserting that such tactics were aimed at deflecting attention from real issues. The accusations are tied to an ongoing investigation by Assam’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing alleged links between Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of the Congress MP.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a case has been filed against Sheikh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The investigation focuses on Sheikh’s connections with climate change organizations operating in India and Pakistan, as well as his reported ties with Pakistan’s government circles.

While the BJP has not yet issued an official response to Gogoi’s remarks, the political discourse surrounding the allegations is expected to escalate as the election season intensifies.