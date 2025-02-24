Delhi, Haryana-Based Suppliers Linked To Koutruk And Kadangband Drone Attacks: NIA

NET Web Desk

The suppliers of drones used in the September 2024 attacks in Koutruk and Kadangband, Imphal, were based in Delhi and Haryana, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe has revealed.

According to the NIA, Khaigoulen Kipgen from Gamngai village was the key buyer of these drone bombs, procuring them from Delhi-based Mayank Sharma and Rohtak-based Vikram Chaudhary for a hefty sum. Citing the NIA report, media houses reported that the investigation further uncovered that Kipgen paid for the drones and accessories, including batteries, through both cash and online transactions.

The NIA, which took over the case on September 20, has been investigating the drone-assisted attack by suspected Kuki militants in Koutruk, Kadangband, and Senjam Chirang on September 1. The agency’s report, submitted to the NIA court, also named Laikangbam Albert Singh (36) as another individual who purchased drones and batteries from Sharma and Chaudhary.

The attack claimed the life of 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi and injured her six-year-old daughter. Locals described the assault as a relentless bombardment from drones flying over the hills for hours. More than 40 bombs were dropped in what is believed to be the first-ever drone-assisted attack in Manipur’s history.