“Great opportunity For Singapore Companies,” Singapore High Commissioner Praises Assam’s Multimodal Logistics Park

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the Advantage Assam 2025 (AA 2.0) summit, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, commended the potential for Singaporean companies in Assam’s Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park. The summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, will host high-level delegations from countries including Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and Japan.

Wong, who attended a briefing by NHIDC in Guwahati, emphasized the “great opportunities” for Singapore businesses in the park and praised the “impressive developments” underway. The Jogighopa park, soon to be India’s first international multimodal logistics hub, is expected to be operational in the coming months.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari previously called the park a “game-changer” for the Northeast, highlighting its strategic connectivity through the Brahmaputra Inland Waterways Terminal, Rupsi Airport, and national highways. The park will feature infrastructure such as warehouses, cold storage, customs facilities, and more, making it an attractive investment hub.

Located 154 km west of Guwahati and spanning 300 acres with an investment of INR 764 crore, the park will also connect to Bhutan and Bangladesh via road and waterways.

As one of the seven partner countries at the summit, Singapore joins Bhutan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, and Malaysia in exploring strategic collaborations and business opportunities at the event, which will focus on sectors like Healthcare, Green Gold Revolution, and Startups.