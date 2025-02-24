Manipur State Kala Akademi Honours Distinguished Personalities In Annual Award c Ceremony

NET Web Desk

The prestigious Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) Award Distribution Ceremony was held today at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who also serves as the Chairman of MSKA, presented the MSKA Fellows, MSKA Awards, and MSKA Young Talent Awards to distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions to Manipuri art and culture.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla expressed his admiration for the rich artistic heritage of Manipur. He stated that while he had read about Manipuri art and culture, witnessing it firsthand reaffirmed why it is globally renowned. “Manipur is a land celebrated for its artistic richness and cultural diversity,” he remarked.

He highlighted the significance of Classical Manipuri Dance, which holds a special place among the world’s classical dance forms. He also acknowledged other traditional art forms such as Lai Haraoba dance, folk dances of both valley and hill regions, Nata Sankirtana, Shumang Leela, Pena, Thang-Ta, and narrative arts like Khongjom Parva and Wari Liba.

The Governor further emphasized the contributions of MSKA since its inception in 1972, noting that the Akademi has been recognizing excellence in art, culture, literature, and fine arts. He praised the awardees, stating that their achievements have significantly enriched and popularized Manipuri art and culture. He also expressed his delight in seeing six young and talented artists being honoured this year.

Governor Bhalla congratulated all the recipients, including Gurus, artistes, writers, and visual artists, for their dedication and excellence. The ceremony was also attended by Special Commissioner (Art & Culture) M. Joy Singh, Commissioner (Finance) N. Ashok Kumar, and other dignitaries.