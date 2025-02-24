Manipur: Weapons, Explosives Recovered; Stolen Vehicles Seized In Imphal East

NET Web Desk

Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms, explosives, and ammunition during search operations in Imphal East and Tengnoupal districts, officials said.

In Phunal Maring village under Irilbung Police Station, Imphal East, the following items were recovered two No. 36 hand grenades (without detonators), five 9mm pistols, one SMG Carbine marked ‘CT05’ (without magazine, pistol grip, and bridge block), five .303 live rounds, four 7.62mm AK live rounds, one single-bore barrel firearm (Regd. No. 1667-76), two detonators with wire, one Baofeng radio set, one country-made machine gun with a magazine, two .22 live rounds and five anti-riot shells.

Additionally, in the general area of Leibi Khunou under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal district, security personnel recovered one country-made Lathode, eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs), three Pompi shells, one Baofeng radio set.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police launched a special drive against stolen vehicles in Imphal East district, leading to the seizure of five vehicles, including three Toyota Fortuners, one Mahindra Thar, one Tata Safari.

Police confirmed that the operation will continue with full intensity. The public has been urged to provide information about stolen vehicles, as many are being used for extortion, crimes against women, and other illegal activities.