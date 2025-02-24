Manipuri Film ‘Ishanou’ To Be Screened At LA Academy Museum In Landmark Indian Cinema Series

NET Web Desk

In a landmark moment for Manipuri cinema, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles announced the screening of Aribam Syam Sharma’s acclaimed film Ishanou on March 11, 2025. The screening is part of “Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema,” a historic film series running from March 7 to April 19, 2025.

Curated by renowned filmmaker and preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the series features 12 iconic Indian films that explore the evolution of color in Indian cinema and its impact on storytelling. The impressive lineup includes masterpieces such as Mother India, Manthan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mirch Masala, Devdas, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jodhaa Akbar, Kanchenjungha, Maya Darpan, Iruvar, and Kummatty, with Ishanou proudly representing Manipuri cinema on this prestigious global stage.

Originally showcased in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 1991, Ishanou has since been restored by the Manipur State Film Development Society in collaboration with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s Film Heritage Foundation Mumbai. Its restored version was selected for the Cannes Classics Section in 2023, reaffirming its significance in global cinema. Deeply rooted in Manipur’s cultural and spiritual traditions, the film offers a poetic exploration of the enigmatic Maibi priestesses and their mystical world—a narrative unlike any other in Indian cinema.

The screening underscores the growing international recognition of regional Indian cinema and celebrates its rich artistic heritage.