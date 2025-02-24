Meghalaya CM Praises India’s Historic Victory Over Pakistan Kn ICC Champions Trophy 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma lauded India’s remarkable performance after their thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, calling it a “proud moment for all of us.”

“What a thrilling match and a proud moment for all of us! Witnessing Team India’s victory in this intense India vs Pakistan clash was truly special. Congratulations to the team for their incredible performance!” Sangma tweeted following the match.

The match saw former Indian captain Virat Kohli shine with a superb unbeaten century, scoring 100 runs off 111 balls. Kohli’s brilliant knock helped India successfully chase down Pakistan’s total of 241, and in the process, he became the third-highest run-scorer in international cricket history with 27,503 runs across all formats, surpassing Australian legend Ricky Ponting.

Kohli’s century also earned him a spot in the exclusive club of players with 14,000 ODI runs, joining cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. His impressive ODI stats now include 14,085 runs, averaging 58.20, with 51 centuries.

A pivotal 114-run partnership between Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (56) guided India towards victory, despite solid contributions from Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46). Pakistan’s total of 241 was ultimately not enough to prevent India’s chase.

Kohli’s dominance against Pakistan continued, with an impressive average of 59.84 in 17 matches, including four centuries. The win further solidified India’s strong campaign in the tournament.