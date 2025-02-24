Mizoram Governor Urges Authorities To Expedite Widening Work Of National Highway

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 24: Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh has called on the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to fast-track the widening work of National Highway-306, which is a vital link between Mizoram and Assam. The highway, which was severely damaged during last year’s monsoon, has caused major disruptions, including protests from truckers.

During a visit to Kolasib district on Saturday, which shares a border with Assam, Singh expressed concerns over the slow progress of repairs, emphasizing the hardship it is causing to local residents. He noted that most of the compensation and forest clearance issues have been resolved, and urged NHIDCL to accelerate the work, given the state’s limited favorable working season.

The NH-306, particularly the Aizawl-Kawnpui sector (also known as NH-6), is a critical route that connects Mizoram with Assam’s Silchar and plays a significant role in the region’s economy and transportation.

In addition to infrastructure concerns, Singh also addressed the growing issue of drug abuse among the youth in the state, calling for immediate action to tackle the problem. He appreciated the efforts of enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and stressed the importance of effectively implementing central government welfare schemes in Mizoram.