Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh Inaugurates RBI’s Financial Literacy Week 2025 In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 24: Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd) on Monday inaugurated the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ‘Financial Literacy Week 2025’ at the Mizoram Rural Bank (MRB) Head Office in Aizawl. The Governor also launched Financial Literacy Messages Booklets, which will be distributed to 513 libraries across the state to promote financial literacy.

This year’s theme for the week, “Financial Literacy – Women’s Prosperity,” is in line with the Vikshit Bharat 2047 vision for a self-reliant India. In his address, Governor Singh appreciated RBI’s ongoing financial awareness programs and emphasized the importance of empowering women through financial literacy.

Governor Singh also highlighted various central government initiatives, including credit guarantees, social security, and entrepreneurship schemes. He urged banks and financial institutions to ensure that every eligible citizen in the state is included in the formal financial system, enabling access to financial services and social security benefits.

T. Lhungdim, General Manager and Officer-in-Charge of RBI Aizawl, shared that this is the 10th edition of Financial Literacy Week, and this year, a mass media campaign will also run to spread financial awareness on the theme.

Other speakers included Pankaja Borah of NABARD Mizoram RO, Hubert S.Z. Khobung of State Bank of India, Sheryl Vanchhong of Mizoram Rural Bank, and Lallungmuana of Mizoram Co-operative Apex Bank. They all expressed their support for RBI’s initiatives and their commitment to enhancing financial literacy in Mizoram.

Earlier, T. Lhungdim flagged off the Financial Literacy Van, which will visit five districts—Aizawl, Serchhip, Lunglei, Hnahtial, and Saitual—during the week to spread awareness about financial literacy.