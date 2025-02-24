Nagaland’s Version 2 Wins National Rock Contest 2025

NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s Version 2 claimed the top spot at the No Tok Let National Rock Contest 2025, held on February 19 during the 51st Karbi Youth Festival. After a fierce competition featuring top rock bands from across the country, Version 2 emerged victorious, showcasing their exceptional musical talent.

Nchanter from Uttarakhand finished as the 1st runners-up, while Armored from Karbi Anglong took home the 2nd runners-up position.

Several musicians were individually recognized for their outstanding performances, including Jabez Zeliang (Best Guitarist – Version 2), Bendang Longkumer (Best Drummer – Crossfade), Pauloi Phom (Best Vocalist – Version 2), and Kirtika Bohra (Best Bassist – Nchanter).

In the Rising Stars category, the Best K/A Uprising Band award went to Onslaught Anabolic from Karbi Anglong, celebrating the region’s emerging musical talent. The event highlighted the vibrant rock culture in Northeast India, featuring bands from Nagaland, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.