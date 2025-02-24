RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Arunachal Pradesh From February 27 To March 2

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Feb 24: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh from February 27 to March 2, as part of his nationwide tour in preparation for the RSS’s centenary year celebrations.

During his four-day visit, Dr. Bhagwat is scheduled to meet with various groups and attend several events. On February 27, he will interact with around 130 indigenous faith leaders representing the major tribes of the state. On February 28, he will address RSS swayamsevaks at Seva Dham, Lekhi village in Itanagar, where the gathering will include patriotic group songs and mass yoga performances.

Furthermore, Dr. Bhagwat will attend a two-day residential prant karyakarta shivir (camp) with approximately 900 karyakartas from across Arunachal Pradesh. He is also expected to meet with several dignitaries and senior functionaries of ideologically aligned organizations during his visit.

The RSS is set to celebrate its centenary year in 2025, marking 100 years since its founding by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925. Special programs and events are planned throughout the year to mark this significant milestone.