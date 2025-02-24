Sikkim Students Shine At National Meteorological Olympiad

NET Web Desk

Students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Phodong, Mangan, have brought pride to Sikkim by securing top positions at the National Meteorological Olympiad held at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Headquarters in New Delhi.

The six students—Tshering Lhamu Lepcha (Class VIII), Muchen Tamang (Class IX), Choden Ongmu Lachenpa (Class IX), Pem Domo Lachenpa (Class XI), Arpana Subba (Class XI), and Kritika Nautiyal (Class IX)—excelled after advancing through several rounds of selection, representing the state at the prestigious competition.

In recognition of their achievements, the IMD awarded them cash prizes of Rs 5000, Rs 3000, and Rs 2000, along with mementos and certificates. The awards were presented by the Chairman of IMD, Government of India.

This achievement highlights the growing interest in meteorological studies among students in Sikkim and emphasizes the importance of promoting scientific excellence in the region. JNV Phodong praised the students for their dedication and hard work.