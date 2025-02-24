Tripura Government to Recruit 315 Personnel Across Six Departments: Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 24, 2025: In a major decision to strengthen the state’s workforce, the Tripura government has approved the recruitment of 315 personnel across six departments through written examinations. Cabinet Spokesperson and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced this development at a press conference at the Secretariat in Agartala city following cabinet meeting on Monday.

Addressing the media, Minister Chowdhury stated, “The cabinet has decided to recruit 104 foresters under the Forest Department. This step is crucial in enhancing conservation efforts and strengthening forest management.”

Further elaborating on the recruitment drive, he mentioned that the Finance Department will be hiring 140 auditors, while the Cooperative Department will recruit 30 personnel, including auditor investigators and statistical investigators under Group C. “These positions are vital for ensuring transparency and efficiency in financial audits and cooperative activities,” he emphasized.

The minister also underscored the importance of the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRTC) as a mandatory requirement for all these examinations. “We are committed to ensuring that local candidates get fair opportunities in government jobs,” he added.

Moreover, the Social Welfare and Social Education Department has received approval to recruit 34 supervisors. The Tourism Department will fill two Upper Division Clerk positions and three Group D posts through promotion. Additionally, two posts of Bio-Medical Engineers will be filled under the Health Department.

Chowdhury highlighted the government’s commitment to merit-based recruitment, saying, “The recruitment process will be conducted with utmost transparency and efficiency, ensuring that the best candidates are selected to serve in these crucial roles.”

This recruitment drive is expected to strengthen various sectors and improve the overall efficiency of government departments.