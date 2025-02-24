Tripura: GRP, RPF, And BSF Seize 27 Kg Of Ganja At Agartala Railway Station

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Feb 24: A joint operation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) led to the seizure of 27 kilograms of dry ganja at Agartala Railway Station on Sunday.

The authorities, acting on specific intelligence, conducted a search of passengers and discovered four unclaimed bags near the lavatory of Coach No-B-3 on the Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 Dn) at Platform No. 1. Inside the bags were 22 packets of suspected dry ganja, wrapped in brown cello tape.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs. 2.7 lakh. Following legal procedures, the contraband was seized, and the GRP has launched an investigation to track down the owner of the illegal shipment.