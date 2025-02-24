Tripura Higher Secondary Examinations Begin Smoothly, CM Dr Manik Saha Extends Best Wishes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 24, 2025: The Higher Secondary Examination of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) commenced on Monday marking the beginning of a crucial academic milestone for thousands of students.

On the first day, candidates from Secondary and Madrasa Fazil appeared for the English examination, which began at 12 noon.

While speaking to reporters here in Agartala city, Board President Dr. Dhananjay Gan Chowdhury during his visit to Bijoy Kumar School confirmed the smooth conduct of the exams. “This year, the Higher Secondary Examination under the Tripura Board has begun today without any untoward incidents. A total of 21,506 students are appearing for the exams, which are being held across 60 centers in the state,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha extended his best wishes to the students, expressing his support and encouragement. In a heartfelt message on social media, he wrote, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to this year’s Secondary and Higher Secondary examinees. I wish everyone success in this important stage of building the future.”

With stringent measures in place to ensure a fair and smooth examination process, authorities remain vigilant to provide a conducive environment for the students.