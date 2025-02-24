Tripura Police’s Glorious Legacy Highlighted as CM Dr Manik Saha Inaugurates 73rd BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 24, 2025: Marking a historic moment for Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha inaugurated the 73rd B. N. Mullik Smriti All India Police Football Championship 2024-25 at Umakanta Academy’s Football Stadium, Agartala on Monday.

Addressing the grand opening ceremony, the Chief Minister Dr Saha lauded the 150-year legacy of Tripura Police, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order while excelling in sports.

“Tripura Police has a glorious history spanning 150 years. Just as they have been tirelessly working to uphold democracy and ensure peace, they have also built a strong reputation in the field of sports,” said Dr Saha.

This is the first time that Tripura is hosting the prestigious championship, a significant milestone for the state. Expressing gratitude to the police department for organizing the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the scale of participation. “I sincerely thank Tripura Police for successfully hosting this event. This championship has brought together 25 states, 4 Union Territories, and 7 central forces from across the country. A total of 36 teams in the men’s category and 9 teams in the women’s category have come together to compete, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship,” he stated.

The tournament will continue until March 7, with matches taking place across five Astroturf football grounds spread across West Tripura, South Tripura, and Gomti districts.

Emphasizing the broader significance of such sporting events, the Chief Minister stated, “Football is not just a game; it is a bridge that connects people from different backgrounds. Competitions like these help in building good relations among players from various states, allowing them to exchange ideas and experiences.” He also encouraged the visiting teams to explore Tripura’s rich cultural and historical heritage. “I urge all participating players to take some time to visit our state’s iconic tourist destinations, which are deeply intertwined with our history and traditions,” he added.

The Chief Minister underscored the improved law and order situation in Tripura, attributing the state’s progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “Compared to other states, Tripura is in a much better position in terms of security and governance. Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister, the ‘Act East Policy’ is being effectively implemented in the Northeast, accelerating development in all sectors,” he said.

Highlighting key infrastructural developments, he noted, “Thanks to the Prime Minister’s sincere initiative, the ‘HIRA Model’ has been successfully implemented in Tripura. The construction of six national highways is progressing rapidly, enhancing connectivity. Additionally, the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport has been transformed into a state-of-the-art modern airport, improving air connectivity.”

The inaugural event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, ADGP (Training) M Raja Murugan, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy. DGP Intelligence Anurag Dhankar also graced the occasion.

ADGP (AP) G S Rao delivered the welcome address, following which the Chief Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by Tripura Police. Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha also met with the managers of all 45 participating teams, boosting their morale. The event culminated in an oath-taking ceremony by the players, marking the official commencement of the championship.

With the enthusiasm of the teams and the support of the state government, the 73rd B. N. Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship promises to be a grand success, showcasing not just the spirit of competition but also the unity and sportsmanship that define Indian policing.