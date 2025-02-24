Tripura’s Teen Found Hanging at Subhashnagar: Family Alleges Love Dispute Led to Tragedy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 24, 2025: A pall of gloom descended on Tripura’s Subhashnagar Naha Para on Monday as the body of a 19-year-old youth was found hanging in his house. The deceased has been identified as Suman Sarkar, reportedly took his own life following a dispute with his girlfriend, according to his family.

The tragic incident sent shockwaves through the locality. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the hospital for an autopsy. “The actual cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report,” said a police official.

Family members claim that Suman had been in a long-term relationship and was deeply distressed following an argument with his girlfriend the previous night. They believe this may have led him to take the extreme step. However, authorities have launched an investigation into the case as an unnatural death.

Suman’s untimely demise has left the neighborhood in mourning, with residents expressing shock and sorrow over the incident.