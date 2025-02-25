Manipur: Extensive Arms, Ammunitions Surrender In Bishnupur And Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

In response to an appeal by the Governor for the surrender of looted and illegal arms, members of the public voluntarily on Tuesday handed over an extensive array of weapons and related items at various police stations in Imphal West District.

At Nambol Police Station, the surrendered items included 1 SBBL (country-made), 1 country-made rifle, 4 SBBL shotguns, 1 DBBL, 1 .303 rifle with magazine and 15 live rounds, 1 tear smoke gun, 6 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, 1 36-hand grenade, 1 smoke grenade, 1 stun shell, 3 tear smoke shells (normal), 4 tear smoke shells (soft nose), 1 tear smoke shell (LR), 3 Baofeng handsets, 1 BP plate, 8 BP vests, 4 assault vests, 3 multi-mag posts and 6 armour helmets.

At Moirang Police Station, the items which were surrendered include 1 SBBL, 1 DBBL, 1 carbine SMG with magazine, 70 rounds of .303 live ammunition, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, 1 36 HE hand grenade, 2 tear smoke grenades.

At Phoougakchao Ikhai Police Station, the public surrendered 1 SBBL gun, 5 12 Bore cartridges, 1 smoke bomb, 3 BP jackets, 2 helmets and 1 handheld Baofeng set.

At CDO Bishnupur, additional arms which were surrendered include 1 SLR with magazine, 1 INSAS rifle with 2 magazines, 2 DBBL guns, 3 SBBL guns, 1 locally made .303 rifle with magazine and 23 live rounds, 2 .303 rifles, 1 locally made .22 pistol with magazine, 1 unknown magazine, 1 lathod shell, 2 rounds of AK ammunition, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm ballister cartridges, 27 rounds of M-16 live ammunition, 2 Chinese hand grenades, 7 36 HE hand grenades, 1 mortar shell, 1 stun grenade, 3 detonators, 3 BP plates, 20 vests, 14 BP helmets, 9 shirts and 1 pant.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, joint teams from Churachandpur Police Station, 5 SIKH, 19 GARH RIF, and 2 MAHAR recovered additional looted arms at Army COB. The surrendered cache include multiple 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) with empty magazines, with registration numbers T-2634, S-8201, T-8229, 16136511, S-8242, and 18062849, 3 .303 rifles with empty magazines bearing registration numbers 4MK/ROF/F9/44, 4MK/ROF/20/2651, and 01686, 1 INSAS 5.56 LMG with empty magazine (Regd no 18202340), 1 M-79 40 mm Lathode UBGL gun (Made in Pakistan), 1 heavy country-made mortar (pompi) and 2 country-made mortars (pompi) and 4 country-made rockets.

The joint operation was carried out by multiple security forces, and all recovered arms have been handed over to Churachandpur Police Station for further action and verification. Investigations are ongoing.