Assam Attracts Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investments At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 25: The Advantage Assam-2.0 investment summit has yielded significant results, with 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed in the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, totaling Rs 1,354.34 crore in investments. This influx of capital is expected to boost employment opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and develop the Animal Husbandry industry in Assam.

Major investors such as Subhiksha Feeds & Farms Pvt Ltd., CPF India Pvt. Ltd., SS Poultries, and AMUL Dairy have shown interest in the animal husbandry and veterinary industries. Furthermore, the Adani Group and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) have announced investments of Rs 50,000 crore each in Assam, focusing on key infrastructure sectors.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative aims to establish Assam as a prime investment destination by fostering an investor-friendly environment, driving economic development, and generating employment opportunities. With MoUs worth over Rs 1.2 lakh crore already approved and total investments projected to exceed Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the summit is poised to drive economic transformation in Assam.