Budget Session Of 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly To Commence On March 3

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 25: The Budget session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly is set to commence on the 3rd of March. Governor La Ganesan will address the house on the first day.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will present the Budget for the year 2025-26 on March 6.

The week-long sitting will take up various businesses including debate and adoption of the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address, laying of annual administrative reports, presentation of assembly committee reports, consideration and passing of government bills, and presentation of supplementary demand for grants for the year 2024-25. With a recess on March 5, the session will conclude on March 8.