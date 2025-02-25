Financially Literate Women Strengthen Families & Society, Says Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu at RBI, Agartala Branch’s event

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 25, 2025: Financial literacy among women can be a game-changer for families and society at large, stated Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu while inaugurating the Financial Literacy Week-2025 celebration at city-based 5-star hotel here in Agartala city on Monday.

The Agartala branch of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized the event focusing on the theme Financial Literacy – Enriched Women, highlighting the importance of empowering women with financial knowledge to enhance economic stability and self-reliance.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Nallu stressed, “Financial literacy is a crucial issue, especially in a geographically backward region like ours. Women who are financially aware can fully utilize the benefits of government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and PM Ujjwala Yojana. This initiative will help bridge the knowledge gap and equip women with the necessary skills to manage their finances effectively.”

The Governor highlighted that women’s financial empowerment is not just a personal milestone but a catalyst for economic growth, nation-building, and a self-reliant society. “A financially literate woman contributes not only to her family’s financial well-being but also plays a significant role in the country’s economic progress. If women actively engage in financial decision-making, the entire society will benefit,” he added.

Citing examples of successful women entrepreneurs and professionals, the Governor remarked, “Women have excelled in business, leadership, and social movements, demonstrating their capabilities beyond traditional roles. However, increased awareness about digital banking, online payments, and government subsidies will further enhance their participation in the economy.” He urged women to step forward, strengthen their financial future, and play an active role in shaping the nation’s development.

General Manager of the RBI’s Agartala branch Surendra Nidar delivered the welcome address while the Additional Secretary of the Department of Small Savings Rakhi Biswas emphasized the role of financial inclusion in women’s empowerment. Chairman of Tripura Gramin Bank Satyendra Singh also shared his perspectives on rural banking initiatives aimed at women.

As part of the event, a documentary on financial literacy was screened, highlighting real-life success stories of financially empowered women. The guests also unveiled weekly posters on consumer awareness and financial literacy, reinforcing the message of financial inclusion.

The RBI’s initiative to promote financial literacy aligns with national objectives, as per the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025, which aims to strengthen financial awareness and inclusion across all sections of society. According to RBI data, over 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened nationwide, with women accounting for nearly 56% of the total beneficiaries. Such statistics highlight the growing need to enhance financial knowledge and accessibility for women, ensuring they can make informed financial decisions.

Governor Nallu stated, “Women are not just caretakers of families but also the torchbearers of culture, values, and economic growth. Empowering them financially is a step towards building a progressive and self-sufficient nation. Let us all come forward to support this cause and create a financially aware society.”