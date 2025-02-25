IDPs Stage Sit-In Protest At Akampat Relief Camp, Demand Protection And Resettlement

NET Web Desk

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Moreh, Churachandpur, Sugunu, and Kangpokpi—currently residing in various relief camps—staged a sit-in protest today at the Akampat Relief Camp, Imphal East.

The demonstration was organized by the Committee on Protection of Meetei Victims (COPMeV) Moreh.

During the protest, participants held placards bearing messages such as “Protect Village Volunteers,” “No Separate Administration,” “Implement NRC,” and “Resettlement of IDPs,” underscoring their urgent demands for safety, proper resettlement, and comprehensive policy reforms to address their grievances.