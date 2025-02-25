Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Indian Army’s DGMO Visits Manipur To Assess Indo-Myanmar Border Security

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, visited Manipur on February 24 and 25 to gain a comprehensive understanding of the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and review ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Ghai met with Honourable Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary of Manipur, and the Director General of Police. His discussions focused on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army and the broader security dynamics in Manipur, including border and fringe areas.

The DGMO emphasized a ‘whole-of-government approach’ to enhance border management and strengthen security infrastructure along the IMB. The interactions also addressed strategies for normalizing the prevailing security situation in the state.

Lieutenant General Ghai’s visit underscored the collaborative efforts between the military and state authorities in implementing strategic initiatives aimed at promoting stability and ensuring the welfare of the people of Manipur.

