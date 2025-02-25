Manipur Police Arrest Two KYKL(MDF) Cadres; Recover Arms In Multi-Operation Crackdowns

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested two active cadres of the KYKL (MDF) from different locations in Imphal West District. The arrested suspects, Khuraijam Hemanta (59) from Yurembam Makha Leikai and Thiyam Bikramjit Singh from North AOC, were implicated in extortion activities targeting government offices. Authorities recovered a 9mm pistol with one magazine and five rounds of 9mm ammunition from them.

In a separate operation, security forces conducted extensive search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. At Leirongthel Pitra Foothills under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal District, officers recovered one SLR, four SLR magazines, 105 rounds of AK ammunition, 142 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, three rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, and three rounds of .303 ammunition.

Additionally, during another search operation in the fringe areas of Gamgiphai along the boundary between Kangpokpi District and Imphal West District, under Sapermeina Police Station in Kangpokpi District, authorities recovered one Pompi gun (cannon). Investigations into these operations are ongoing.