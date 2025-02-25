Manipur: Public Surrenders Arms At Police Stations In Imphal West, Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

In a significant step towards curbing illegal arms proliferation, public voluntarily surrendered a variety of arms and ammunition on Monday at designated police stations in Imphal West and Churachandpur Districts.

At Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District, the surrendered items include one SMC Carbine with magazine, one double barrel, one country-made rifle with magazine, one .32 pistol, three units of 36 HE hand grenades, one carbine magazine, one LMG magazine, one INSAS magazine, three rounds of AK ammunition, four stun grenades, four tear smoke grenades, five tear smoke shells and one patka helmet.

In a separate case at CCP Police Station in Churachandpur District, the public handed over one SLR 7.62mm with magazine and three .303 rifles, each with a magazine.

Authorities welcomed the voluntary surrenders, viewing them as a crucial measure in the ongoing efforts to reduce the circulation of illegal arms in the region. Further verification of the surrendered items is underway.