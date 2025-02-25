Meghalaya Gears Up To Boost Adventure Tourism

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 25: Meghalaya is set to revamp its adventure tourism sector with ambitious plans to document and map hiking trails, promote adventure sports like paragliding, and develop infrastructure to support local communities.

As part of its efforts, the state government is introducing a homestay scheme to provide economic opportunities for local residents. Additionally, plans are underway to develop heliports in strategic locations like Sohra to facilitate helicopter tourism.

These initiatives aim to position Meghalaya as a premier adventure destination while empowering local guides and businesses. By investing in infrastructure development and promoting adventure sports, the state hopes to attract more tourists and create sustainable economic opportunities for its communities.