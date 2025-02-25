Mizoram: ZPM’s Zirsanga To Be Sworn In As New Chief Of Lai Autonomous District Council

NET Web Desk

V Zirsanga, leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), is set to be sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram.

Governor VK Singh approved Zirsanga’s appointment on Monday, following the collapse of the MNF-Congress coalition’s executive committee in the LADC on February 12. This occurred after the resignation of the incumbent CEM, C Lalmuanthanga, just before a floor test.

A notification issued by the District Council and Minority Affairs Department has mandated a special session within 30 days for a floor test to confirm Zirsanga’s majority in the council.

Zirsanga, along with other ZPM leaders, had met with the governor and staked their claim to form the next executive committee. Currently, ZPM holds 13 seats, the MNF has 11, and Congress has one seat in the council.

LADC, based in Lawngtlai, was established in 1972 for the Lai people and is one of the three autonomous district councils in southern Mizoram.