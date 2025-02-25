Nagaland Governor, CM Urge Youths To Contribute To State’s Progress

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 25: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today emphasized the importance of collective effort for the state’s progress, urging youths to contribute to Nagaland’s growth and development.

Addressing the first Convocation Ceremony of North East Christian University (NECU), Governor Ganesan encouraged students to seize learning opportunities and return to their homeland to utilize their knowledge for the state’s growth.

Chief Minister Rio called upon the students to strive for excellence in all their pursuits, with commitment to build a new Nagaland. He also urged the graduates to become passionate ambassadors of Nagaland on the global stage, embracing the state’s legacy of courage, innovation, and unity to contribute to nation-building.