NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 25: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly’s Rules Committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the formation of two new Assembly Committees, among other agendas.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, who chairs the Rules Committee, has convened the meeting at noon in the C Chongsen Committee Room, Assembly Secretariat. The proposed new committees are expected to enhance the functioning of the Assembly and address specific issues.