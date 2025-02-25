Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Two-Day Celebration Of Angami Sekrenyi Cum Mini-Hornbill Festival Begins

Kohima, Feb 25: The two-day celebration of the Angami Tribe’s Sekrenyi cum Mini-Hornbill Festival began today at Kisama, Naga Heritage Village.

During his address, Advisor for Prisons, Printing, and Stationery, and Host of the festival, Kropol Vitsu, said Sekrenyi holds traditional and cultural value, emphasizing on the need to pass it on to posterity.

He called upon preserving and reviving true cultural identities. The first day of the festival witnessed Angami ethnic cultural and indigenous activities like war cry, tati pfhe, folksong, phrida, traditional fire making, and wooden top spinning.

