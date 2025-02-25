Nagaland: Wokha Launches 5-Day Badminton Coaching Camp For Young Players

NET Web Desk

The District Sports Council Wokha, in partnership with the District Administration, District Hub for Empowerment of Women, and the Social Welfare Department, launched a five-day Badminton Coaching Camp at the Indoor Badminton Stadium in Wokha on February 24.

The camp, which will train 30 young players, is being conducted under the expertise of coach Imnayanger, with support from former athlete and Khelo India Center representative Nsungbeni Tungoe.

The event, chaired by District Youth Resources and Sports Officer Libemo Jami, is aimed at children under the age of 16, providing them with the opportunity to improve their skills and pursue excellence in badminton. The camp was officially inaugurated by EAC Wokha, Rechalungle.