PM Modi disburses 19th installment of PM-Kisan scheme: Over Rs 50 Crore transferred to Tripura’s 2.87 lakh farmers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 25, 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme transferring Rs 22,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country. The event took place in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where the Prime Minister pressed a button to facilitate the fund transfer, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers.

In Tripura, the event was attended virtually from the Agricultural Research Center in Arundhati Nagar here in Agartala city where Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, MLA Antara Deb Sarkar, Secretary of the Agriculture department Apurba Roy and other officials of the Agriculture Department joined the proceedings.

Following the event, Minister Chowdhury addressed the media highlighting the significant financial support provided to Tripura’s farmers. He stated, “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rs 50.86 crore has been credited to the accounts of 2.87 lakh farmers in Tripura. This initiative is a milestone in ensuring direct benefits to farmers without middlemen siphoning off their rightful share.”

The PM-Kisan scheme launched in 2019 has so far benefited over 11 crore farmers nationwide with the government allocating a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the initiative. Minister Chowdhury highlighted the impact of the scheme on India’s agricultural sector, saying, “Never before in the history of the world has such a massive financial assistance program for farmers been executed. It is a revolutionary step that has strengthened the economic base of small and marginal farmers across the nation.”

Tripura alone has received Rs 780 crore under the PM-Kisan scheme since its inception, ensuring financial security for the state’s farming community. The minister pointed out that in the past, government schemes often bypassed Tripura, but under Narendra Modi’s leadership, every state—including the Northeast—is receiving equal attention.

Minister Chowdhury reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ashta Lakshmi’, which highlights the North East’s role in India’s development. He stated, “The Prime Minister has made it clear that India cannot progress unless the North Eastern region develops. This is reflected in the 47% increase in budget allocation for the region compared to the previous year.”

In a veiled attack on the opposition, the minister accused them of withholding information from farmers, saying, “The opposition is misleading farmers and depriving them of essential information regarding welfare schemes. During their tenure, middlemen controlled the funds meant for farmers. Now, every penny reaches the beneficiary without interference.”